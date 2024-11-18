 Christopher, Yoasobi to perform at Melon Music Awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Christopher, Yoasobi to perform at Melon Music Awards

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 19:02
The fourth lineup for the 16th Melon Music Awards [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

The fourth lineup for the 16th Melon Music Awards [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Danish singer Christopher and Japanese duo Yoasobi will join K-pop acts including aespa, (G)I-DLE and BIBI at the 16th Melon Music Awards (MMA) on Nov. 30, the event’s organizer Kakao Entertainment said on Monday.
 
MMA, one of the largest music awards in Korea, recognizes artists based on a combination of Melon's data, user voting and expert evaluation. This year's event, themed "New Stream of K-pop," will be held at the Inspire Arena on Yeongjong Island, Incheon.
 

Related Article

 
The initial lineup, unveiled on Oct. 28, featured boy bands Ateez, BoyNextDoor, Riize, TWS and virtual idol group Plave. The second lineup, revealed on Nov. 4, included girl groups aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, tripleS and rock band QWER. The third lineup, announced on Nov. 13, added rappers Lee Young-ji and BIBI.
 
The second lineup for the 16th Melon Music Awards [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

The second lineup for the 16th Melon Music Awards [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

 
This year’s event will be livestreamed on Melon's app, website and YouTube channel for viewers in Korea. For those in Japan, streaming platform U-NEXT will provide live coverage. Others can watch the event live on the official YouTube channels of Kakao Entertainment’s 1theK and Melon.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
tags Christopher Yoasobi

More in Music & Performance

Christopher, Yoasobi to perform at Melon Music Awards

Pianist Yunchan Lim wins French music award Diapason d'Or de l'Année

Korea's first TikTok Awards brings together influencers, fans

Ballad legend Lee Moon-sae unveils two more prerelease tracks in lead-up to new album

Actor Byeon Woo-seok to perform 'Lovely Runner' track at MAMA Awards

Related Stories

Yoasobi to hold its first show in Korea in December

Rapper Lee Young-ji to collaborate with singer Christopher

So long, farewell

'Oppenheimer' ticket presales hit 400,000 one day before release

'Tenet' tops box office sales amid decline in moviegoers

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)