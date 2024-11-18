Christopher, Yoasobi to perform at Melon Music Awards

Danish singer Christopher and Japanese duo Yoasobi will join K-pop acts including aespa, (G)I-DLE and BIBI at the 16th Melon Music Awards (MMA) on Nov. 30, the event’s organizer Kakao Entertainment said on Monday.MMA, one of the largest music awards in Korea, recognizes artists based on a combination of Melon's data, user voting and expert evaluation. This year's event, themed "New Stream of K-pop," will be held at the Inspire Arena on Yeongjong Island, Incheon.The initial lineup, unveiled on Oct. 28, featured boy bands Ateez, BoyNextDoor, Riize, TWS and virtual idol group Plave. The second lineup, revealed on Nov. 4, included girl groups aespa, IVE, (G)I-DLE, tripleS and rock band QWER. The third lineup, announced on Nov. 13, added rappers Lee Young-ji and BIBI.This year’s event will be livestreamed on Melon's app, website and YouTube channel for viewers in Korea. For those in Japan, streaming platform U-NEXT will provide live coverage. Others can watch the event live on the official YouTube channels of Kakao Entertainment’s 1theK and Melon.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]