Pianist Yunchan Lim wins French music award Diapason d'Or de l'Année



SHIN MIN-HEE

Pianist Yunchan Lim was given the Diapason d'Or de l'Année, a French classical music award, his agency Moc Production said Monday.He was awarded in the Young Talent section, or Jeune Talent in French, for his recording of Chopin’s “Études Opp. 10 and 25,” which was released last April.The Diapason d’Or, or the Golden Tuning Fork in English, acknowledges exceptional classical music recordings judged by a jury of reviewers from the French magazine Diapason every month. Toward the end of the year, an additional Diapason d'Or de l'Année, or the Golden Tuning Fork of the Year, which is considered a more prominent prize, selects one best recording each in numerous sections.The Diapason d’Or is recognized to be as influential as the English Gramophone Classical Music Awards, which Lim is also a recipient of.Lim’s Chopin recording was also named in the Diapason d’Or last June.Lim is set to perform in Missouri in the United States with the Kansas City Symphony from Friday to Sunday. Afterward, he will move on to New York to play with the New York Philharmonic later this month and at the Seoul Arts Center with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen on Dec. 18.BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]