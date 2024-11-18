 Dance, dialects, pansori: Kim Taeri reflects on triple threat performance in 'Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born'
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 16:40 Updated: 18 Nov. 2024, 16:46
Still from ″Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born″ [TVN]

Breaking the boundaries of gender while trying Korea's traditional genre of music was "a miracle in itself" — something that actor Kim Tae-ri says has been nothing  but an honor to be a part of, in a press release shared after the final episode of tvN drama series "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born" aired.
 
Set in the 1950s post-Korean War era, "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born" follows the journey of Yoon Jeong-nyeon, an aspiring gukgeuk actor, a traditional Korean all-female theatrical performance. The drama finished on Sunday with a peak viewership rating of 18.8 percent, with actor Kim taking the lead as Jeong-nyeon. Kim was praised for her mastery in acting, traditional singing and her regional dialect.

 

"I thought it would be fun to give it a shot. I wasn't afraid to face a big challenge. I started practicing singing as soon as I decided to take on the role, and I found myself more immersed in it than I had expected," Kim said in a press release.
 
Still from ″Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born″ [TVN]

"The world of gukgeuk portrayed in the original webtoon truly captivated me. Performances based on traditional Korean music, the genre's short-lived heyday despite its immense popularity, the related folktales, the history of the genre and the fact that some female actors played male roles — all these factors drew me in."
 
Still from ″Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born″ [TVN]

While her decision might seem impulsive, the journey was far from easy.

 
"I had to start from scratch in every aspect, but I was able to do it thanks to the effort of my teachers. My singing, choreography and dialect teachers went above and beyond to help me improve,” Kim said.  
 
“Kwon Song-hee, my pansori [a Korean musical genre performed by a drummer and singer] teacher, always supported me as if I were her own child. My dance teacher, Lee Ee-seul, was able to find the best in my mistakes and work tirelessly to find movements that suited my body. Actor Jung Soo-jung from Mokpo [in South Jeolla] helped me with the dialect, from the initial stages to the post recording sessions. Thanks to their efforts, I was always more than prepared for each shoot."

 
Still from ″Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born″ [TVN]

Having given 100 percent in each episode, Kim still felt that "something more" could have been done every step of the way.
 
"Adapting a 100-episode webtoon into a 12-episode drama was a huge challenge for everyone, so we constantly had to find ways to make the story flow smoothly for the audience," she said. "I struggled with the decision of whether to prioritize the character's lovely image or to reveal more about her backstory. Ultimately, I couldn't find a definitive answer, but I learned and grew throughout the entire process."
 
“Jeong-nyeon, I can’t fathom how much you must have grown during such a tumultuous time. It was truly an honor to portray you. Thanks to you, I realized that heart is more important than talent and effort," she added.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
