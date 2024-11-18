'Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born' ends after sparking renewed interest in gukgeuk performance

tvN drama series "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born" ended on Sunday with a peak viewership rating of 18.8 percent, the highest for a drama series this month.The program's last episode recorded an average viewership rating of 17.1 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area with a peak of 18.8 percent and a nationwide average of 16.5 percent, with a peak of 18.2 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.Set in the 1950s post-Korean War era, “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born” follows the journey of Yoon Jeong-nyeon, an aspiringactor, a traditional Korean all-female theatrical performance. The drama delves into her experiences of fierce competition, heartwarming camaraderie and personal growth as she strives to achieve her dream by joining the era's most prestigious all-female gukgeuk troupe.The series has sparked renewed interest in gukgeuk. Veteran gukgeuk actors are being rediscovered, and the performing arts scene is experiencing a resurgence. Korea Heritage Agency is set to stage the gukgeuk performance "Princess Seonhwa" at a folk theater in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 12.The drama was named the most preferred program by Koreans in October according to Gallup Korea. It also sat on at No. 6 on Disney+'s global TV show chart and topped the TV show category in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]