 University battle survival show 'Elite League' returns with new challenges, surprise competitors
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 12:53 Updated: 18 Nov. 2024, 13:35
A still from Coupang Play's ″Elite League″ [COUPANG PLAY]

Coupang Play’s university battle survival show, “Elite League 2,” has returned with heightened thrills and tension, showcasing upgraded games and surprising new challengers.  
 
A team of students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Oxford University made unexpected appearances as this season’s new competitors, following Harvard University’s surprise entry in the debut season.  
 

Premiering last Friday, the new season returned with more complex challenges and enhanced game rules.  
 
The opening match, known as the Mathematical Expression Puzzle, featured MIT and Oxford University facing off against top students from Korea’s prestigious institutions: Seoul National University, Korea University, Yonsei University, KAIST and Pohang University of Science and Technology.  
 
University teams that failed to clear the main match were sent to the Death Match Hall, where they battled to advance to the next round. MIT and last season’s runner-up, Korea University, faced off in this season’s first death match.  
 
The match featured an enhanced version of Signal Investigation, a popular challenge from the first season. This time, teams were tasked with identifying a suspect by decoding a statement written in a third language, adding a new layer of difficulty.  
 
The first elimination of the season will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.  
 
“Elite League 2” airs every Friday at 8 p.m. on Coupang Play.

BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea Elite League

