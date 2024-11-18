U.S. approves Ukraine's long-range strikes in Russia in response to North Korean troop deployment: Reports



The decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to authorize Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles against targets in Russia for the first time was in response to North Korea's deployment of troops to the battlefield, reports said Sunday.The missiles, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems or Atacms, which have a range of approximately 50 miles (305 kilometers), are expected to be used primarily in defense of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of western Russia, according to anonymous U.S. officials cited by the New York Times. The Washington Post, Reuters and APalso reported the Biden administration's decision.The region has become a focal point of intense fighting as around 50,000 Russian troops, including some 10,000 North Korean personnel, launch a major assault on entrenched Ukrainian positions. Moscow aims to retake territory seized by Ukrainian forces in August.South Korea has also keenly monitored the North's troop deployment due to concern about strengthening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, while Ukrainian officials have sought South Korea’s advanced air defense systems. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has said South Korea would decide whether or not to provide military aid to Ukraine based not only on North Korea’s involvement but also on the broader situation on the battlefield and in coordination with the international community.While U.S. officials acknowledge that the new policy is unlikely to shift the overall course of the war, one goal of the decision is to "send a message to the North Koreans that their forces are vulnerable and should not be further deployed," the Times said.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un must understand that the initial deployment was a “costly” mistake, according to the Washington Post, citing a U.S. official.The timing of the decision comes just two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Trump has said he would quickly end the war and hinted at reducing U.S. support for Ukraine. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has proposed a plan that would allow Russia to retain control of the Ukrainian territories it has seized.France and Britain, following the United States, reportedly granted Ukraine permission to use their long-range Scalp and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory, according to Le Figaro, reflecting a broader Western shift toward supporting Ukraine’s capability to strike deep into Russia.In response, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, called the move “a very big step towards the start of World War III,” according to the TASS news agency. Andrei Klishas, a senior member of Russia's Federation Council, Russia's upper chamber of parliament, added on Telegram that the West has decided on "such a level of escalation" that it could "end with the Ukrainian statehood in complete ruins by morning."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long sought Western approval to use long-range missiles against Russian soil, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations. Ukrainian forces aim to hold Russian territory in Kursk, potentially using it as a bargaining chip to regain occupied Ukrainian lands. However, if Russia’s current assault succeeds, Kyiv could lose this strategic advantage.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]