Yoon arrives in Rio ahead of G20 summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit, a multilateral forum representing the world's major economies.Yoon flew from Lima to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the G20 summit slated for Monday and Tuesday.On the first day, Yoon will join the launch of the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty and outline Korea's contributions to addressing global hunger.On Tuesday, he will propose global initiatives to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy during a G20 session.The G20 includes 19 major economies, the European Union and the African Union. It represents 85 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of international trade and around 80 percent of the world's population.Yonhap