 Yoon arrives in Rio ahead of G20 summit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Yoon arrives in Rio ahead of G20 summit

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 09:55
President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS.]

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. [JOINT PRESS CORPS.]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit, a multilateral forum representing the world's major economies.
 
Yoon flew from Lima to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the G20 summit slated for Monday and Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
On the first day, Yoon will join the launch of the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty and outline Korea's contributions to addressing global hunger.
 
On Tuesday, he will propose global initiatives to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy during a G20 session.
 
The G20 includes 19 major economies, the European Union and the African Union. It represents 85 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of international trade and around 80 percent of the world's population.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol Brazil G20

More in Diplomacy

Yoon arrives in Rio ahead of G20 summit

Korea, Peru sign MOUs on defense industry, minerals at bilateral summit

Yoon discusses North Korea-Russia ties with Xi, meets with U.S. and Japanese leaders at APEC

Week of Italian Cuisine celebrates more than just food, ambassador says

Yoon, Canada's Trudeau hold summit on sidelines of APEC

Related Stories

President Yoon to hold summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Brazil's foreign minister says Korea can guide fight against poverty, hunger

Time to manage Korea’s relations with China

Yoon begins weeklong trip to Indonesia and India

Yoon has first summit with China's Xi in Bali
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)