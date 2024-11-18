Incheon National University and University of Málaga celebrate 15 years of partnership



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the partnership between Incheon National University and the University of Málaga, with both institutions aiming to strengthen their ties.Incheon National University established a sisterhood relationship with the University of Málaga in 2009, celebrating their 15th anniversary this year. As part of the partnership, Incheon National University sends around 30 students to study at the Spanish university every year. Both universities maintain an office on each other’s campus, responsible for assisting exchange students and organizing various events abroad.The University of Málaga is the only Spanish university with a Korean Studies program, and Incheon National University's office at the Spanish university is in charge of organizing several events that promote Korean culture.The annual Korean Week event, held every November for about 10 days, allows people to enjoy Korean literature, film and performances. This year’s event, running from Tuesday until Nov. 27, will celebrate Korean author Han Kang’s Nobel Prize in literature through plays, exhibitions and seminars."The University of Málaga holds a special place in our hearts, with one of the most active partnerships among our European sister universities," said an official at Incheon National University's Office of International Affairs. "There are also many exchange students from the University of Málaga who developed a strong affection for Korea and studied hard here, even keeping in touch after they returned home.""Among them, I particularly remember Patricia Chica, who came as an exchange student in 2018 and participated in various activities."Although Patricia Chica initially knew little about Korea, she became interested after studying in the country. Antonio J. Doménech, then head of Incheon National University's office at the University of Málaga, recommended Korea to her."Although I had never been to Asia and knew little about it, Korea was welcoming and left me with many memorable experiences," Chica said. "I was particularly impressed by the support provided by Incheon National University's Office of International Affairs, which helped me adapt to life in Korea."Now, she is a teaching researcher at the University of Málaga's East Asian Studies Department.Medina Sierra Pau, a student majoring in computer engineering at the University of Málaga, is another student who came to Incheon National University this semester as an exchange student. For Pau, he chose to study in Korea because the country is technologically advanced and offers the opportunity to learn more about computer engineering.The Spanish university is also a popular choice for Korean students.Lee Ji-won, an Incheon National University student majoring in political science and international studies, studied at the University of Málaga in the spring semester. Lee chose the university because she thought it would be easier to get to know Spanish students through the East Asian Studies department. The well-organized Spanish language courses were also a plus.Both universities hope their relationship will continue beyond 15 years."Following José Ángel Narváez, who served as rector of the University of Málaga for many years, the university recently appointed Juan Teodomiro López Navarrete as the new rector," said Shim Min-suk, head of Incheon National University's Office of International Affairs. "We hope the relationship we have maintained over the years will continue, fostering closer and more active exchanges between our universities."Zaida Díaz Cabiale, the University of Málaga's vice-rector for internationalization, mentioned that the two countries have "many similarities in aspects such as history and ethnicity," which is why the two universities have maintained close ties."We hope to continue partnering with Incheon National University not only in student exchange programs but also in academic programs and research projects."BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]