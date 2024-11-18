Sookmyung Women's University hosts Southeast Asian students for IT and business workshop



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Sookmyung Women's University announced Monday that it hosted the Unesco Unitwin Advanced Workshop, inviting international students from Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Laos to learn about IT technologies and entrepreneurship.A total of 70 students from the four countries participated in the program, which was held at the Sookmyung Women's University campus in Yongsan District, central Seoul, from Nov. 11 to 15.The 70 students were chosen among the 420 that participated in IT and entrepreneurship workshops back at their home universities in August and September, taught by Sookmyung Women's University professors.The workshops abroad and in Korea are part of the Unesco Unitwin initiative, which promotes international cooperation between universities. Sookmyung Women's University is a host university for women's empowerment through ICT and leadership education programs."We hope female students of various backgrounds can come together to share knowledge and skills, aiming to solve problems together and becoming global leaders that represent their countries," said Moon Si-yeun, president of Sookmyung Women's University.During the program in Korea, workshops about data analysis, UI and UX design and programming languages were offered. The program also touched upon entrepreneurship, inviting Perfitt CEO Lee Sun-yong to talk about her experience establishing a startup in the AI field and students visiting the Seoul Startup Hub."Knowledge on data processing and data visualization that I learned during the program will be of great help when I go back to Indonesia," said Jihan Salimah Muwahid, a student that participated in the program. "Through the five-day team project, I could work with students from different backgrounds and learn to communicate with an open mind."BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]