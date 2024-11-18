 North Korea resumes trash balloon campaign after three-week hiatus
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea resumes trash balloon campaign after three-week hiatus

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 10:39
Balloons carrying trash fly above the Seoul district of Jongno after being launched by North Korea on Oct. 10. [NEWS1]

Balloons carrying trash fly above the Seoul district of Jongno after being launched by North Korea on Oct. 10. [NEWS1]

 
North Korea sent what appear to be balloons carrying trash toward South Korea on Monday, the military said, resuming its balloon campaign after about a three-week hiatus.
 
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said these trash bundles are expected to move toward the Seoul metropolitan area and surrounding Gyeonggi, considering the direction of the wind.
 

Related Article

 
North Korea had last floated balloons on Oct. 24. It has done so on 31 occasions since late May in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.
 
On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, claimed that South Korean leaflets had crossed the border into the North the previous day and warned that Seoul would have to pay "a dear price" for such action.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea JCS

More in North Korea

North Korea resumes trash balloon campaign after three-week hiatus

Kim Jong-un urges unrestricted nuclear expansion as military tensions rise

North's Kim Yo-jong warns South Korea will pay 'dear price' for dropping leaflets, 'dirty things'

North Korea's GPS jamming continues for 10th day

N. Korea's GPS jamming expands to wider regions along inter-Korean border: official

Related Stories

South Korea releases video of North's missile exploding after spiraling out of control

North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

North launched 720 trash balloons into South over weekend: JCS

Rooftop blaze ignites after North sends more trash balloons to South Korea

South Korea puts military on alert after North places artillery on fire standby
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)