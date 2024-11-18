 Fire breaks out on electric train at Giheung Station
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 13:11 Updated: 18 Nov. 2024, 13:49
Giheung Station [YONHAP]

A fire broke out on an electric train at Giheung Station on the Suin-Bundang Line in Gyeonggi.
 
At 7:32 a.m. on Monday, a fire ignited on top of an electric train that had stopped on the tracks inside Giheung Station in Yongin, heading toward Gosaek Station.
 

Firefighting authorities dispatched around 80 personnel, including firefighters and 34 pieces of equipment to the scene, fully extinguishing the fire by 7:55 a.m.
 
Once the fire started, about 600 passengers on the electric train immediately disembarked and were evacuated. No injuries have been reported from the fire.
 
Due to the aftermath of the fire, southbound electric trains at Giheung Station temporarily passed without stopping. Northbound trains and the intersecting Yongin EverLine light rail operated as usual.
 
The Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) believes the fire originated in the electrical power supply device installed on top of the train and plans to investigate the cause of the fire.
 
The Yongin city government sent a safety warning, stating, “Today at 7:32 a.m., a fire occurred at Giheung Station in Yongin, and trains are currently passing without stopping.”
 
Giheung Station was operating as usual as of 8:55 a.m.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
