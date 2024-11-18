Gender Ministry accused of wasting taxpayers' money on empty minister's seat



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family faces criticism for wasting taxpayers' money to maintain the minister’s office despite the seat having remained vacant for over nine months.According to data submitted by the ministry to Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Baek Seung-Ah on Sunday, four public officials from the minister’s office had maintained their duties for several months after former Minister Kim Hyun-sook resigned on Feb. 20.A secretary responsible for aiding and briefing former minister Kim continued to serve in the same capacity until early September. Two other assistants also worked in the office for one to two months after Kim left until they were reassigned.Another administrative officer managing the minister’s official vehicle has worked in the same capacity but without a minister to serve.Leasing an electric Genesis G80 sedan for ministers costs 1.99 million won ($1,430) per month. The Gender Ministry has paid approximately 18 million won for nine months.In response, the ministry said on Sunday that some personnel in the minister's office assisted the work of acting minister Shin Young-sook, and others received new duties. It added that the officer in charge of vehicle management has worked as a chauffeur for general purposes since late February.The ministry added that it will manage budget and human resources more efficiently by minimizing personnel in the minister's office.Rep. Baek called President Yoon Suk Yeol to swiftly appoint a gender minister to normalize the ministry’s roles and services, adding that the empty minister seat has wasted money and impeded the work competency of the ministry.In September, the presidential office said it was preparing to identify candidates for the next gender minister.Although Yoon proposed to abolish the ministry during his presidential campaign, this appears to have been an election strategy to appeal to young male voters. Back in January 2022, Yoon said he would push for establishing a new ministry that would comprehensively handle issues of population, family and children in a gender-neutral way.However, Yoon's campaign pledge has not yet been realized as the ministry was not included in a recent government restructuring scheme in June. Back then, an official from the Interior Ministry said the Gender Ministry would be retained.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]