Moon's daughter to be referred to prosecution this week over drunk driving charges

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, will be referred to prosecution this week for possible indictment on charges of drunk driving, Seoul's police chief said Monday.Kim Bong-sik, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters that the legal review is almost complete for the younger Moon, accused of colliding with a taxi in Seoul's Itaewon area in Yongsan District in early October while driving under the influence of alcohol.Her referral to the prosecution will be completed as soon as possible, within this week, Kim said.Police are reportedly considering charging the younger Moon with dangerous driving resulting in injury.Regarding her separate charge of illegally operating a house-sharing business, Kim said the police are now coordinating the date of questioning with Moon's side.She has been accused of running an Airbnb business for the past two years at a house under her name in western Jeju Island without official registration in violation of the Public Health Control Act.Yonhap