 Moon's daughter to be referred to prosecution this week over drunk driving charges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Moon's daughter to be referred to prosecution this week over drunk driving charges

Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 17:06
Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, enters the Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul last month for an investigation into her drunk driving charge. [YONHAP]

Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, enters the Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul last month for an investigation into her drunk driving charge. [YONHAP]

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, will be referred to prosecution this week for possible indictment on charges of drunk driving, Seoul's police chief said Monday.
 
Kim Bong-sik, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters that the legal review is almost complete for the younger Moon, accused of colliding with a taxi in Seoul's Itaewon area in Yongsan District in early October while driving under the influence of alcohol.
 
Her referral to the prosecution will be completed as soon as possible, within this week, Kim said.
 
Police are reportedly considering charging the younger Moon with dangerous driving resulting in injury.
 
Regarding her separate charge of illegally operating a house-sharing business, Kim said the police are now coordinating the date of questioning with Moon's side.
 
She has been accused of running an Airbnb business for the past two years at a house under her name in western Jeju Island without official registration in violation of the Public Health Control Act.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea Moon Da-hye police drunk driving

More in Social Affairs

Korean man arrested at Peru airport with tarantulas, centipedes and bullet ants strapped to body

Moon's daughter to be referred to prosecution this week over drunk driving charges

Seoul gov't eyes hiring more foreigners as bus drivers amid shortage

Seoul Metro apologizes for derogatory online post calling Chinese passengers 'villains'

Gender Ministry accused of wasting taxpayers' money on empty minister's seat

Related Stories

Moon's daughter reported for parking car illegally before alleged drunk-driving incident

CCTV footage acquired from property owned by Moon Da-hye amid illegal lodging probe

Vehicles owned by former President Moon and daughter fined 11 times

Police to question Moon's daughter in private over alleged drunk driving

Two-year sentence sought for Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)