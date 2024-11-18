Seoul commuters face delays as railway workers begin protest



Commuters in the greater Seoul area experienced travel disruptions on Monday morning as railway workers began a labor slowdown or work-to-rule protest, resulting in operational delays.The Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said in a press release that the labor union’s action is impacting on-time subway operations in the metropolitan area and services on the Suinbundang Line, which connects southern Seoul and Incheon.A total of 39 train services — Seoul subway lines No. 1, 3 and 4, Suinbundang Line, Gyeongui Jungang Line and Seohae Line — experienced delays of between five and 20 minutes as of 8 a.m., according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.Korail also reported that 59 subway services have experienced delays of more than five minutes, and 46 train services for more than 10 minutes. Eight train services were delayed by more than 20 minutes.On the metro platform, an announcement was made every 10 minutes urging passengers to use alternative transportation, as some subway operations were delayed or operating on irregular schedules.Korail said high-speed trains such as the KTX were operating on time.Korail informed passengers of possible changes to subway cars' final destinations or service stoppages to minimize inconveniences resulting from the labor action.The subway and train operation status is available on the mobile application "Korail Subway Talk" or Korail’s official website.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]