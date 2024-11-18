The time has come!
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 19:43
The governing People Power Party (PPP) under the helm of its leader Han Dong-hoon has been demanding a change in governance from President Yoon Suk Yeol. But since the Seoul Central District Court convicted Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung last week of violating the Election Act, the PPP has turned to attacking the DP for electing a criminal as its leader. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
