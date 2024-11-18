Today's fortune: Nov. 18, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: passionateLucky direction: west1936: A peaceful day is in store.1948: Youth is a matter of the heart.1960: Don’t put off today’s tasks.1972: You may find yourself with a heavy workload.1984: Multiple tasks may arise at once.1996: Passion and challenge are the privileges of youth.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: west1937: Stay humble as you age.1949: Refrain from bragging and avoid arrogance.1961: Don’t pull rank based on age.1973: A sense of authority won’t be helpful.1985: Avoid domineering or submissive attitudes.1997: Only hard work and skill pave the way to success.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1938: Balance both purpose and practicality.1950: Try to get the best of both worlds.1962: Expected news or awaited events may come.1974: A clear vision may begin to emerge.1986: Every long journey starts with a single step.1998: Knock, and the door shall open.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1939: You may be blessed with abundant food.1951: Conversations may bloom.1963: Harmonize with those around you.1975: Share responsibilities with the right people.1987: Two heads are better than one.1999: People are assets; invest in relationships.Wealth: prosperousHealth: excellentLove: unitedLucky direction: southeast1940: Your heart may be filled with joy.1952: Communication may flow smoothly.1964: Opportunities may arise at the right time and place.1976: Unite as one team for success.1988: Teamwork amplifies results.2000: You’re the star of the day.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: east1941: Try picking up a new hobby.1953: Find a small project to enjoy.1965: Morning may be more favorable than afternoon.1977: Start off on the right foot.1989: A protruding stone gets hit.2001: Don’t stand out too much or seek the spotlight.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1942: Don’t hesitate to spend on yourself.1954: People matter more than money.1966: Don’t let trivial matters affect you.1978: Make a well-structured plan before starting.1990: Starting is half the journey. Begin!2002: Don’t be overly attached to friends.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1943: Too many cooks spoil the broth.1955: You may feel stuck in indecision.1967: Avoid unnecessary controversies.1979: Don’t rush or overextend yourself.1991: A slower pace may actually help.2003: You are unique as you are.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: north1944: Today is the best day; enjoy it.1956: Luck may be on your side.1968: Lead with confidence and things may go smoothly.1980: You may get to do work you enjoy.1992: You may be able to work on something with a clear vision.2004: It could be an exciting day.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: goodLucky direction: west1945: Warm family bonds may be felt.1957: Spouses are more precious than children.1969: Treat your partner well, regardless of ups and downs.1981: People or work may bring satisfaction.1993: You may feel pleased with everything from start to finish.2005: Could this be love or just friendship?Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1946: Today may feel like a normal day.1958: Comfortable yet possibly mundane.1970: Money matters might be on your mind.1982: New work or changes may arise.1994: Stay positive, avoid negativity.2006: Just another day of the usual routines.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautionLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1935: Avoid going out.1947: Refrain from meeting people.1959: Listen, observe and hold back from speaking too much.1971: Delay important decisions or choices.1983: Tasks you don’t want to do may arise.1995: You may find yourself troubled by relationships.2007: Relationship issues might fall on you.