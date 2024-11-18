Today's fortune: Nov. 18, 2024
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 (Oct. 18 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1936: A peaceful day is in store.
1948: Youth is a matter of the heart.
1960: Don’t put off today’s tasks.
1972: You may find yourself with a heavy workload.
1984: Multiple tasks may arise at once.
1996: Passion and challenge are the privileges of youth.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: west
1937: Stay humble as you age.
1949: Refrain from bragging and avoid arrogance.
1961: Don’t pull rank based on age.
1973: A sense of authority won’t be helpful.
1985: Avoid domineering or submissive attitudes.
1997: Only hard work and skill pave the way to success.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1938: Balance both purpose and practicality.
1950: Try to get the best of both worlds.
1962: Expected news or awaited events may come.
1974: A clear vision may begin to emerge.
1986: Every long journey starts with a single step.
1998: Knock, and the door shall open.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1939: You may be blessed with abundant food.
1951: Conversations may bloom.
1963: Harmonize with those around you.
1975: Share responsibilities with the right people.
1987: Two heads are better than one.
1999: People are assets; invest in relationships.
Dragon
Wealth: prosperous
Health: excellent
Love: united
Lucky direction: southeast
1940: Your heart may be filled with joy.
1952: Communication may flow smoothly.
1964: Opportunities may arise at the right time and place.
1976: Unite as one team for success.
1988: Teamwork amplifies results.
2000: You’re the star of the day.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1941: Try picking up a new hobby.
1953: Find a small project to enjoy.
1965: Morning may be more favorable than afternoon.
1977: Start off on the right foot.
1989: A protruding stone gets hit.
2001: Don’t stand out too much or seek the spotlight.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1942: Don’t hesitate to spend on yourself.
1954: People matter more than money.
1966: Don’t let trivial matters affect you.
1978: Make a well-structured plan before starting.
1990: Starting is half the journey. Begin!
2002: Don’t be overly attached to friends.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1943: Too many cooks spoil the broth.
1955: You may feel stuck in indecision.
1967: Avoid unnecessary controversies.
1979: Don’t rush or overextend yourself.
1991: A slower pace may actually help.
2003: You are unique as you are.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north
1944: Today is the best day; enjoy it.
1956: Luck may be on your side.
1968: Lead with confidence and things may go smoothly.
1980: You may get to do work you enjoy.
1992: You may be able to work on something with a clear vision.
2004: It could be an exciting day.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: good
Lucky direction: west
1945: Warm family bonds may be felt.
1957: Spouses are more precious than children.
1969: Treat your partner well, regardless of ups and downs.
1981: People or work may bring satisfaction.
1993: You may feel pleased with everything from start to finish.
2005: Could this be love or just friendship?
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: north
1946: Today may feel like a normal day.
1958: Comfortable yet possibly mundane.
1970: Money matters might be on your mind.
1982: New work or changes may arise.
1994: Stay positive, avoid negativity.
2006: Just another day of the usual routines.
Pig
Wealth: spending
Health: caution
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: west
1935: Avoid going out.
1947: Refrain from meeting people.
1959: Listen, observe and hold back from speaking too much.
1971: Delay important decisions or choices.
1983: Tasks you don’t want to do may arise.
1995: You may find yourself troubled by relationships.
2007: Relationship issues might fall on you.
