Lackluster Korea eliminated from Premier12 in opening round

Korea was eliminated in the opening stage of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 on Sunday, the day before what will now be its meaningless final group phase game.Korea's fate was sealed during its offday in Taipei, where Japan defeated Cuba 7-6 and Chinese Taipei prevailed over Australia 11-3 in Group B action.These results ensured that Japan (4-0) and Chinese Taipei (3-1) will reach the Super Round as the two best teams from Group B, joined by the top two nations from Group A, Venezuela and the United States, later this week in Tokyo.Korea is at 2-2, with the final game against Australia scheduled for noon Monday local time, or 1 p.m. in Korea the same day, at Taipei Tianmu Baseball Stadium. Even if Korea wins that game, it will not finish higher than third place.Korea began the tournament with a 6-3 loss to Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, but bounced back to beat Cuba 8-4. Korea then blew leads of 1-0 and 3-2 in a 6-3 loss to Japan on Friday, but mounted a rally from a 6-0 deficit to stun the Dominican Republic 9-6 on Saturday.That comeback win kept Korea's hopes alive, before they evaporated Sunday.In case of a Korean win and a Chinese Taipei loss to Cuba on Monday, Korea and Chinese Taipei will finish with the identical record of 3-2. In that scenario, however, Chinese Taipei will hold the tiebreaker because it defeated Korea on Wednesday.Korea won the inaugural Premier12 title in 2015 and lost to Japan in the final of the 2019 tournament.This year, Korea assembled a youthful 28-man roster, with 18 players being 25 or younger, as the KBO cast an eye toward the 2026 World Baseball Classic and the 2028 Summer Olympics.With young players getting international exposure, 30-something veterans, including former major league starting pitchers Ryu Hyun-jin and Kim Kwang-hyun, were not selected.The position player core was led by Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong, the presumptive KBO regular-season MVP this year after putting up 38 home runs, 40 steals and a league-record 143 runs scored. The 21-year-old had a breakout performance against Cuba, hitting a grand slam and a solo homer in the 8-4 victory.The bullpen featured some lively arms, including the 21-year-old closer Park Yeong-hyun, who has thrown 2 2/3 shutout innings so far.On the other hand, the lack of starting pitching depth in the under-30 group was badly exposed for Korea, as injuries to 20-something hurlers Won Tae-in, Moon Dong-ju and Son Ju-young left the rotation compromised.In all four games so far, no starter went more than four innings, putting extra burden on the relievers in the process.Against Chinese Taipei, Ko Young-pyo, the oldest Korean pitcher in this tournament at 33, was gone after just two innings. All six Chinese Taipei runs came in the second inning against Ko.After the 25-year-old Gwak Been threw four shutout innings in a win over Cuba on Thursday, Choi Seung-yong, 23, lasted just 1 2/3 innings against Japan the following day.On Saturday against the Dominican Republic, 31-year-old Im Chan-kyu, a last-minute replacement for Won Tae-in, went only three innings and allowed three runs on five hits, including a home run. Only the late offensive outburst got Im off the hook.Yonhap