SSG Landers re-sign Drew Anderson on one-year, $1.2-million deal

The SSG Landers announced their re-signing of pitcher Drew Anderson for his second season in Korea on Sunday.The Landers said Anderson agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.2 million. He will make $1.15 million in guaranteed salary, with another $50,000 up for grabs in incentives.Anderson joined the Landers in the middle of the 2024 KBO season, in place of struggling starter Robert Dugger. In 24 starts, Anderson went 11-3 with a 3.89 ERA and recorded 158 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings. He became the fastest KBO pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in a season and finished with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings.The Anderson re-signing comes a day after the Landers newly acquired former major league pitcher Mitch White. With those two right-handers, the Landers have completed their foreign pitching signings for the 2025 season, as the KBO teams are each permitted to carry a maximum two pitchers from overseas.Anderson and White are also expected to be two of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the league next year.With their presence, the Landers have parted ways with left-hander Roenis Elias, who started 44 games for them over the past two seasons.Yonhap