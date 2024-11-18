 SSG Landers re-sign Drew Anderson on one-year, $1.2-million deal
Published: 18 Nov. 2024, 09:03
Drew Anderson pitches for the SSG Landers against the Kiwoom Heroes at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon on Sept. 30. [NEWS1]

The SSG Landers announced their re-signing of pitcher Drew Anderson for his second season in Korea on Sunday.
 
The Landers said Anderson agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.2 million. He will make $1.15 million in guaranteed salary, with another $50,000 up for grabs in incentives.
 

Anderson joined the Landers in the middle of the 2024 KBO season, in place of struggling starter Robert Dugger. In 24 starts, Anderson went 11-3 with a 3.89 ERA and recorded 158 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings. He became the fastest KBO pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in a season and finished with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
 
The Anderson re-signing comes a day after the Landers newly acquired former major league pitcher Mitch White. With those two right-handers, the Landers have completed their foreign pitching signings for the 2025 season, as the KBO teams are each permitted to carry a maximum two pitchers from overseas.
 
Anderson and White are also expected to be two of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the league next year.
 
With their presence, the Landers have parted ways with left-hander Roenis Elias, who started 44 games for them over the past two seasons. 

Yonhap
tags SSG Landers KBO Drew Anderson

