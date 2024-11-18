스페인 라리가에서 뛰는 한국계 선수 마빈 박

라스팔마스의 마빈 박(왼쪽)이 8월 25일 스페인 레가네스의 에스타디오 무니시팔 데 부타르케에서 열린 라리가 경기 중 레가네스의 세르헤오 곤잘레스와 경합하고 있다. [EPA=연합뉴스]

















Korean football star Lee Kang-in bid farewell to Mallorca in July 2023, joining Paris Saint-Germain. His departure from Mallorca marked the end of an era, but La Liga continues to maintain its ties to Korea through another rising star: Marvin Park.한국 축구 스타 이강인은 2023년 7월 마요르카에 작별을 고하고 파리 생제르맹으로 이적했다. 그가 마요르카를 떠나면서 한 시대의 끝을 알렸으나 라리가는 한국과의 유대 관계를 유지하고 있다. 떠오르는 신성, 마빈 박을 통해서다.Park, born in Palma de Mallorca to a Korean mother and Nigerian father, is under contract until June 2028 with La Liga side UD Las Palmas, the only club in the top-tier Spanish league that call the Canary Islands their home turf.한국인 어머니와 나이지리아인 아버지 사이에서 팔마데마요르카에서 태어난 마빈 박은 라리가 팀 라스팔마스와 2028년까지 뛰기로 계약했다. 라스팔마스는 스페인 1부 리그에서 카나리아 제도에 홈 경기장을 둔 유일한 팀이다.At 16 years old, Park — whose full name is Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park — joined the prestigious Real Madrid academy, where he shone in the UEFA Youth League. He also debuted for the Spanish U-19 national team, showcasing his potential on the international stage.본명이 마르빈 올라왈레 아킨바리 박인 마빈 박은 16세에 명문 레알마드리드 유스팀에 입단해 UEFA 유스리그에서 눈부신 활약을 펼쳤다. 그는 또 스페인 U-19 국가대표 팀에서도 뛰면서 국제 무대에서 잠재력을 입증했다.At 20, he made his senior debut for Real under Zinedine Zidane, who led the club to three straight Champions League titles. Park’s journey continued as he joined Real Madrid Castilla, the reserve team, further honing his skills and proving his worth in one of the world’s most competitive football environments.20세엔 레알마드리드를 3연속 챔피언스리그 우승으로 이끈 지네딘 지단 감독 하에 성인팀 데뷔식을 치렀다. 마빈 박은 레알마드리드 카스티야(2군)에 합류해 경력을 쌓았고 기술을 더욱 연마하며 세계에서 가장 경쟁이 치열한 축구 무대 중 한 곳에서 그의 가치를 증명했다.Park was first loaned out to Las Palmas in August 2022 and again in August 2023.그는 2022년 8월 처음 라스팔마스로 임대됐고, 2023년 8월 재임대됐다.He has played roles both in defense and attack, acting as a right-back and right-winger, facing an elite class of young talents such as Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal and Antoine Griezmann. His performance in a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid in Gran Canaria on Nov. 3, 2023, which he played as a starter, is particularly noteworthy.그는 오른쪽 풀백과 윙어로 뛰며 수비, 공격 포지션을 모두 맡아보면서 비니시우스 주니어, 라민 야말, 앙투안 그리즈만 같은 엘리트급 젊은 선수들을 상대했다. 그가 2023년 11월 3일 그란카나리아섬에서 아틀레티코 마드리드를 상대로 선발 출전해 2-1로 꺾은 경기에서 보여준 경기력은 더욱 주목할 만했다.In that match, Park showcased his versatility and tenacity, seamlessly transitioning between defensive duties and offensive support. He made several key interceptions, neutralizing Atletico's attacking threats, while also contributing to Las Palmas forward momentum with precise passes and decisive runs down the right flank.마빈 박은 이 경기에서 수비 임무와 공격 지원 역할을 매끄럽게 오가며 다재다능함과 끈기를 보여줬다. 그는 몇 차례 중요한 인터셉트를 하며 아틀레티코 공격의 위협을 무력화 했고 오른쪽 측면에서 정확한 패스와 결정적인 움직임을 보이며 라스팔마스가 전진할 수 있도록 추진력에 기여했다.While Park has been sidelined at Las Palmas since late September, another Korean player has stepped into the breach.마빈 박은 지난해 9월부터 부상으로 인해 라스팔마스에서 경기를 뛰지 못했지만, 다른 한국 선수가 공백을 대신 채우고 있다.Eighteen-year-old Kim Min-su made his La Liga debut with Girona on Oct. 19, appearing for 18 minutes against Real Sociedad. He has since made his own trip to the Canary Islands, playing a single minute of a game against Las Palmas on Oct. 26, before making a third appearance against Getafe on Nov. 10.18세의 김민수는 10월 19일 지로나를 상대로 라리가 데뷔전을 치렀고 레알소시에다드를 상대로 18분 간 출전했다. 그는 10월 26일 카나리아 제도를 찾아 라스팔마스를 상대로 1분 간 경기를 치렀고 11월 10일 헤타페를 상대로 세 번째 경기에 나섰다.WRITTEN BY ANDRES ARENCIBIA ALMEIDA AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]