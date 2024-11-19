CJ CheilJedang shares spike over 6% on plan to sell bio affiliate



KIM JU-YEON

kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr

CJ CheilJedang’s stock price jumped by over 6 percent on Tuesday morning after reports emerged that the food company will be selling its bio business, estimated to be worth over 5 trillion won ($3.6 billion).The company's shares rose by 6.41 percent, or 16,500 won, from the previous trading session to 274,000 won right after markets opened, as well as of 1:30 p.m., according to data from the Korea Exchange.CJ has chosen Morgan Stanley as its financial adviser for the sale, according to a source quoted by Market Insight on Monday.CJ Bio primarily focuses on producing food seasonings and amino acids for animal feed using green bio technology. It is also the global market leader for some animal feed amino acid products such as lysine and tryptophan.The affiliate has also been one of CJ CheilJedang’s two main drivers of growth along with its food business — its revenue of 4.134 trillion won last year accounted for 23 percent of the company's sales, while its operating profit made up 30 percent.Local media reports also speculated on a possible merger and acquisition by CJ with funds from the sale. The company sold CJ HealthCare, its health functional food division, for 1.3 trillion won in 2018 and used the funds to acquire U.S.-based frozen food firm Schwan’s Company in 2019. Schwan’s largely contributed to CJ’s drive in sales in the United States, especially by opening distribution networks for CJ’s Korean food brand Bibigo. CJ CheilJedang’s U.S. sales rose by 64 percent over two years from 2019 — from 3.1 trillion won in 2019 to 5.2 trillion won in 2022.The Korea Exchange requested an inquiry disclosure from CJ CheilJedang on Tuesday. The company will be required to file a report by 6 p.m.BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]