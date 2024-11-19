 Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 12:03
A trading room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

A trading room at Hana Bank in central Seoul on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started a tad higher Tuesday following the previous day's rally.
 
Kospi added 5.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,474.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
The main index jumped 2.16 percent Monday, the sharpest daily gain since Sept. 26, led by a rally in chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics.
 
In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 percent and Nasdaq composite rose 0.6 percent.
 
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics rose 0.53 percent, and LG Electronics advanced 1.33 percent.
 
Posco Holdings increased 0.34 percent, and Naver went up 1.68 percent.
 
On the other hand, SK hynix fell 1.81 percent, and LG Energy Solution dropped 0.13 percent.
 
The local currency had been trading at 1,393.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.9 won from the previous session.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally

$143M 'Value-up' fund to begin operations in bid to stabilize market

Samsung buyback announcement drives Kospi up 2 percent

Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation

Prosecutors raid Woori HQ over ex-chairman loan scandal

Related Stories

Shares open higher as Kospi tracks Wall Street’s overnight tech rally

Kospi posts record daily drop on foreign sell-off

Kospi, Korean won nose-dive as Israel launches attacks against Iran

Asian shares follow Wall Street rally as Americans cast votes

Tech gains lift Kospi as investors brace for Fed, election news
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)