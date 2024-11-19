Kospi opens higher in early trading after Monday's rally

Shares started a tad higher Tuesday following the previous day's rally.Kospi added 5.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,474.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.The main index jumped 2.16 percent Monday, the sharpest daily gain since Sept. 26, led by a rally in chipmakers, such as Samsung Electronics.In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13 percent and Nasdaq composite rose 0.6 percent.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics rose 0.53 percent, and LG Electronics advanced 1.33 percent.Posco Holdings increased 0.34 percent, and Naver went up 1.68 percent.On the other hand, SK hynix fell 1.81 percent, and LG Energy Solution dropped 0.13 percent.The local currency had been trading at 1,393.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.9 won from the previous session.Yonhap