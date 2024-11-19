Hyundai Rotem gains ground with unmanned HR-SHERPA, armored vehicle

At the Korea Army International Defense Industry Exhibition (KADEX) in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, last month, Hyundai Rotem unveiled its fourth-generation HR-SHERPA, an electric unmanned military vehicle designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, supply and fire support.The vehicle is part of the firm's product lineup that is attracting global recognition and bolstering its image as a leading supplier of ground weapons systems along with its K2 tanks as the firm invests in Manned-Unmanned Teaming.The HR-SHERPA, which came about through a Rapid Demonstration Acquisition Project contract with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in 2020, demonstrated its capabilities in trials at the demilitarized zone, becoming the first unmanned vehicle used by the Korean military.Mounted with features such as AI as well as automatic and unmanned operation and electrification along with powerful structural technologies to enhance durability and safety, the vehicle was optimized with military input, a first for any multipurpose unmanned vehicle on the market.Hyundai Rotem is also adding to its portfolio with the K808, which was supplied to the Peruvian military in the first export of a Korean wheeled armored vehicle. The company is designing a 30-ton wheeled armored vehicle with a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) compatible with various equipment, from medium- and large-caliber turrets to a water propulsion propeller for amphibious operations.The vehicle can survive bullets and explosives like anti-tank mines and includes an air-filtering system to defend against chemical warfare and automatic fire extinguishers as well as a 360-degree camera and remote-start and door control functions.The defense firm’s flagship product, the K2 tank, is also getting upgrades. At KADEX, the latest version’s anti-drone jammer was unveiled. The tank’s technologies were exported to the Turkish military in 2008, and a contract to export finished tanks to Poland was inked in 2022, made possible by Rotem’s robust supply chain and partnerships for mass production and digitization.“We will reinforce our competitive and R&D capacities in the global military market with a diverse product portfolio ranging from advanced unmanned systems like the HR-SHERPA in addition to our existing flagship products like the K2 tank,” said a Hyundai Rotem associate.BY KIM YEONSOO [kim.yeonsoo1@joongang.co.kr]