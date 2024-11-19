Hanwha Life, Stanford's HAI to conduct joint AI research



SHIN HA-NEE

shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr

Hanwha Life AI Research Center signed an agreement with Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) for joint research projects, the insurer said Tuesday.The agreement was signed in June when Hanwha Life launched its AI research lab. The two institutes are currently working together for joint research, according to the company.Hanwha Life AI Research Center focuses on four main areas: AI-powered optimization of investment portfolios, digital persona development, AI utilization in the health care sector and global AI governance.Hanwha Life was the first insurer in Korea to establish a task force dedicated to big data technology utilization in 2016 and plans to establish an AI center in San Francisco in December.“Through the collaboration with HAI, we will analyze the potential impact of AI on society in general and prove that AI capabilities are essential in the financial industry in order to actively deploy the technology for improving customer satisfaction and competitiveness,” said Kim Il-koo, head of the Hanwha Life AI Research Center.BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]