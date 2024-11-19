Incheon apartment undergoes demolition for reconstruction
Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 19:00
Excavators are seen on the top of an apartment building built by GS E&C during a demolition in Incheon on Tuesday.
The demolition of the apartment complex, set for complete reconstruction, began on Nov. 15, following the collapse of its underground parking garage in April last year. The accident was later determined to have been caused by missing reinforcing bars in the parking lot pillars.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)