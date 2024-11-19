 Hands-on history: Kids get in touch with emotions and artifacts at revamped Children's Museum
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Hands-on history: Kids get in touch with emotions and artifacts at revamped Children's Museum

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 14:49 Updated: 19 Nov. 2024, 15:07
  • 기자 사진
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

 
On a chilly yet brisk Monday morning, the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul was filled with visitors like any other day with a noticeable number of foreign tourists or clusters of students who came on field trips. As usual, the atmosphere was generally composed with hints of small chatter and the shutter sounds of phone cameras.
 
That is, except for the Children’s Museum, which instead erupted with laughter and song.
 

Related Article

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
It was a special day for six- and seven-year-old children from Seongsan Preschool in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, as they were first in line to get a glimpse at the revamped Children’s Museum. The dozens of children were excitedly running around and touching everything they could because it was the only place inside the National Museum of Korea where they were allowed to do so.
 
The Children’s Museum has been temporarily closed for the past three months due to remodeling and officially opened back up again on Tuesday.
 
The permanent exhibition, now under a new theme, “Heritage Quest; Discovering the Magic of the Past,” includes a section where children learn about connecting to cultural heritage through emotions.
 
Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

 
Various hands-on activities allow children to choose how they feel about a particular artifact. According to Yi Young-cin, the curator of the Children’s Museum, the most basic human emotions were categorized into happiness, anger, sadness, fear, surprise and shyness. For example, a Pensive Bodhisattva may elicit feelings of joy due to its smiling, reserved manner.  
 
“This idea stemmed from a very abstract question, ‘Do artifacts have feelings?’” Yi said during a press conference at the museum on Monday. Previously, the section was about “discovery and empathy,” which relates to the machinery and physicality of cultural heritage. After learning that young children have had a difficult time reading emotions due to mask mandates during the Covid-19 pandemic, Yi decided to shift the attention inward.
 
A child is shown here drawing at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

A child is shown here drawing at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
“We implemented a lot of interactive elements because we thought looking, listening, touching and smelling with the senses would help children understand the ‘heart’ of each cultural item,” Yi said. The heart is a representation of the ideas of the people who created each artifact and how they were used in the past.
 
The exhibition also took arithmetic into consideration, as it is one of the first things children learn when entering elementary school. A stone striking another stone to become a hand ax teaches division, and water mixed with soil and then baked with fire to become a ceramic piece teaches addition and multiplication.
 
Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

Children learn about historical artifacts at the National Museum of Korea's Children's Museum in central Seoul on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

 
Other activities include creating a digital musical sequence through the sounds of traditional Korean instruments, like a janggu (hourglass-shaped drum), daegeum (large traditional bamboo flute) and haegeum (two-string zither). There’s also a forest-themed section that teaches the symbolism behind traditional Korean motifs, such as the crane for longevity and bamboo tree for integrity.
 
The Children’s Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. There are five time slots for entering each day, allowing access for about 1.5 hours at a time. Reservations are required on the National Museum of Korea’s website.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
tags national museum of korea exhibition

More in Korean Heritage

Hands-on history: Kids get in touch with emotions and artifacts at revamped Children's Museum

National museum opens new exhibition on historic Joseon-era library's texts

Goryeo-era national treasure returns to original Wonju site after 113 years

Traditional craftworks inspired by Nexon games to be shown in Deoksu Palace exhibition

Buddhist stupa returned to original temple location after 113 years

Related Stories

National Museum lends objects to Art Institute of Chicago's exhibit on Korean art

National Museum of Korean Contemporary History shows how to 'Re-connect: Until Everyone Is Safe'

National Museum of Korea opens new branch in Incheon Airport

MMCA aims to promote 'K-art' through its schedule for 2022

National Museum of Korea sees almost 95,000 foreign visitors in first half of 2024, highest ever figure
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)