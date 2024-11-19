Bolstering fundamentals holds the key to recovery (KOR)

Korean markets are rattled by the Korean won and stocks tumbling nearly 9 percent this year. A currency value mirrors the strength of economic fundamentals. Currencies around the world have been weakening against a strong U.S. dollar buttressed by a robust economy. Excluding the Japanese yen, the Korean won is the worst performer among currencies of major economies.Korea’s stock market is even worse. It is the second weakest performing among global bourses this year, only behind a warring Russia. The main Kospi lost 9 percent and the secondary Kosdaq 21 percent this year. Individuals have deserted their home market, taking their money to the U.S. stock market. Koreans’ holding of U.S. stocks jumped more than 50 percent this year to reach 145 trillion won ($104 billion) worth of investments. Investors are groaning about losing their money in the local bourse while paying domestic taxes with returns made off trading their U.S. shares.The Korean stock market tanked after Donald Trump’s victory in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. Investors became fretful about the trade-reliant economy as Trump 2.0 is expected to impose higher tariffs on imports from foreign countries and demonstrate stronger protectionism. Trump’s second presidency does raise uncertainties, but the bigger reason lies within. Competitiveness in mainstay export items has waned and domestic consumption remains lethargic due to heavy household debt. A dismal birthrate and fast aging have also been eating into Korea’s growth potential.Stable economic management in the short term and structural reform to raise long-term growth potential are key to overcoming the headwinds. President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to correct wealth inequalities while falling short of detailing the funding means as the government ran a fiscal deficit of 91.5 trillion won as of September.A study by the Korea Labor Institute warned of social costs exceeding 100 trillion won, tantamount to 7 percent of the GDP, if the seniority-based pay system is not overhauled. The Korean economy cannot make further strides unless it corrects the pay system. Samsung Electronics announced a plan to buy back 10 trillion won worth treasury shares to prop up its sinking stock price. The move may appeal to shareholders for the time being, but it cannot be a fundamental solution.To restore its reputation, Samsung Electronics must prove its chipmaking edge. The same goes for the economy. Korean shares would be saved from the rout if the government can be trusted for its economic management and reform drive regardless of political strife. The time has come for the government to do what must be done instead of resorting to makeshift measures like banning short selling or abolishing tax on financial income.한국 금융시장이 불안하다. 올해 들어 원화 가치와 한국 증시는 9% 가까이 뒷걸음질쳤다. 통화가치는 경제 기초체력을 반영한다. 미국 경제 호조에 따른 강달러 때문에 다른 통화도 약세지만 원화 약세는 유독 심했다. 엔화를 제외하면 주요국 통화 중에 가장 많이 하락했다.증시는 더 좋지 않다. 전쟁 중인 러시아를 제외하면 우리 증시처럼 뒷걸음질한 나라를 찾기 힘들다. 올해 코스피는 9%, 코스닥은 21% 하락했다. 개미투자자들의 ‘국장(한국 증시)’ 탈출 흐름도 이어졌다. ‘서학개미’로 불리는 한국 투자자의 미국 주식 보유액은 올 들어 50% 넘게 늘어나 145조원에 달한다. “미국 증시에선 (투자 수익으로) 세금을 내고, 국장에선 (까먹어) 원금을 낸다”거나 “국장 탈출은 지능 순”이라는 개미투자자의 자조 섞인 표현이 외면당한 한국 증시의 현실을 적나라하게 보여준다.도널드 트럼프 전 대통령의 대선 승리 이후 금융시장이 출렁거렸던 건 트럼프 정부 2기에서 글로벌 무역전쟁이 격화하면 수출 중심의 한국 경제가 가장 큰 타격을 받을 것이라는 우려 탓이다. 트럼프 복귀로 인한 경제의 불확실성이 커진 건 사실이지만 전체 흐름으로 보면 한국 경제의 기초체력이 약해진 측면도 무시할 수 없다. 반도체 등 한국 수출 주력품의 경쟁력이 떨어지고, 가계빚 부담에 원리금 이자를 내느라 구조적으로 내수가 부진하며, 급속한 고령화 등에 따라 잠재성장률이 지속적으로 하락하고 있다.결국 우리에게 필요한 것은 단기적으로 거시경제를 안정적으로 운용하면서 중장기적으로는 구조개혁으로 한국 경제의 잠재성장률을 높이는 정공법뿐이다. 재정적자가 91조5000억원(9월 말 관리재정수지)에 이르는데도 윤석열 대통령은 양극화에 적극적으로 대응하겠다면서 재원대책은 말하지 않았다.한국노동연구원은 근속연수에 따라 임금이 오르는 연공급제를 개편하지 않으면 국내총생산(GDP)의 7%에 달하는 100조원이 넘는 사회적 비용을 초래할 수 있다는 연구결과를 내놨다. 임금체계 개편을 포함한 노동개혁의 진전 없이는 우리 경제가 한 발자국도 나아갈 수 없음을 다시 절감한다. 지난 15일 삼성전자는 10조원의 자사주 매입을 결정했다. 주주 환원이라는 점에선 환영할 일이지만 근본 대책이 되기는 힘들다. 삼성전자가 한국 대표주의 권위를 되살리는 길은 압도적 경쟁력으로 반도체 초격차를 다시 유지하는 것이다. 나라 경제도 마찬가지다. 정치적 혼란에도 불구하고 정부가 거시경제 기조를 잘 관리하고 있으며, 중장기 구조개혁을 외면하지 않는다는 믿음 없이는 지금과 같은 ‘코리아 디스카운트’는 해소되지 않는다. 그러니 공매도 금지나 금융투자소득세 폐지 같은 인기 영합 정책은 신발을 신고 발바닥을 긁는 격화소양(隔靴搔癢)일 뿐이다.