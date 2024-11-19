Stunning similarities between Trump and Xi (KOR)

The era of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will open again next year. The two G2 leaders are different yet share many similarities worth noting. First of all, both are strongmen. British journalist Gideon Rachman said the strongman leadership have four things in common: a cult of personality, ignoring the rule of law, claiming to represent the people rather than the elite, and a politics driven by fear and nationalism.Trump and Xi also advocate similar slogans. Xi champions “Chinese dream” to realize the great revival of the Chinese people, going back to the pre-Opium War era before 1840, when China was the most powerful country in the world. Trump advocates “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), as in the 1950s when Trump was a child. Most of the population was white, and America was the factory of the world. The United States was materialistically abundant and spiritually comfortable, as portrayed in “Return of Trump,” a book by Cho Byung-je, a former chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.Both Xi and Trump claim that only they can realize Chinese dream and MAGA, respectively. Since only they can make it happen, they seek to stay in power for a long time. Xi has already opened the way for lifetime presidency by eliminating the constitutional clause on the two-term limit. When Trump met Xi in 2018, he claimed that there are also moves in the United States to remove the term limit. In that case, he could stay in presidency for decades, according to Trump’s aides.Both leaders consider loyalty as a main criterion for recruiting people. Xi’s principle is to promote the competent and demote the incompetent. Trump demands his nominees to be faithful to him, not laws. Both are born rich but are trained to be frugal. Xi dyed his sister’s floral shoes black and wore them — Trump made pocket money by selling empty bottles — when both were young.They got into trouble by fighting in school, despised weakness and didn’t bend to the strong. Nevertheless, both leaders are surprisingly flexible and pursue practical interests. Xi said that wise men change according to the times. Trump said that just as putting in golf is different every time, a path and policy can always change. As they like flexibility, a wall doesn’t need to be drilled if there’s a way to pass through without it.Both Trump and Xi are certainly born fighters. But I hope they use their flexibility to display the spirit of compromise.내년부터 트럼프-시진핑 시대가 다시 열린다. 미국과 중국 G2 시대의 두 지도자는 차이도 있지만, 우리가 눈여겨봐야 할 닮은 점 또한 많다. 우선 둘 다 스트롱맨 지도자라는 점이다. 영국 언론인 기디언 레크먼은 스트롱맨의 통치 방식엔 네 가지 공통점이 있다고 한다. 개인숭배 조장, 법치주의 무시, 엘리트가 아닌 진짜 국민을 대변한다는 주장, 공포 및 민족주의 정치 등이다.두 사람이 내건 기치도 비슷하다. 시진핑은 중국몽(中國夢)을 꿈꾼다. 중화민족의 위대한 부흥을 실현하자는 것인데 1840년 아편전쟁 이전 중국의 국력이 세계 1위였던 시절로 돌아가자는 이야기다. 트럼프는 ‘미국을 다시 위대하게 만들자(Make America Great Again, MAGA)’고 외친다. MAGA의 미국은 트럼프의 어린 시절인 1950년대다. 백인이 다수였고 미국이 세계의 공장이었다. 물질적으로 풍요했고 정신적으로 편안했다.(조병제, 『트럼프의 귀환』)중국몽과 MAGA 실현을 위해 시진핑과 트럼프는 자기가 아니면 안 된다고 주장하는 것 또한 닮았다. 오직 자신만이 할 수 있는 일이니 장기집권을 꾀한다. 시진핑은 헌법상 연임제한 조항을 철폐해 종신 집권의 길을 연 지 오래다. 트럼프는 2018년 시진핑과의 대화에서 미국에서도 대통령의 연임 제한 철폐 움직임이 있으며 그 경우 자신이 수십 년간 대통령직에 머물 수 있다는 주장을 펼치기도 했다고 한다.둘 다 인재 선발의 기준으로 충성심을 꼽는다. 시진핑의 능력이 있으면 올리고 없으면 내린다는 '능상능하(能上能下)'가 바로 그렇다. 트럼프는 자신이 지명한 사람들에게 법이 아닌 자신에게 충성해야 한다고 요구한다. 두 사람 모두 금수저로 태어났지만, 근검절약 교육은 철저하게 받았다. 시진핑은 누나의 꽃신을 검게 칠해 신었고 트럼프는 빈 병 팔기 등 아르바이트로 용돈을 벌었다.두 사람 모두 학창 시절부터 곧잘 싸움을 했으며 약함을 경멸하며 강자에 굽히지 않는 정신도 같다. 그런데도 둘 다 유연성을 갖추고 현실 이익을 추구한다는 게 놀랍다. 시진핑은 총명한 사람은 시대에 맞춰 변한다(明者因時而變)고 말한다. 트럼프는 “퍼팅은 할 때마다 달라진다”며 “길과 정책은 늘 바뀔 수 있다”고 한다. 유연성을 좋아해, 벽을 뚫지 않고도 지나갈 수 있는 길이 있을 때는 굳이 그 벽을 뚫을 필요가 없다는 것이다.트럼프와 시진핑 모두 타고난 싸움꾼이다. 하지만 이런 유연함으로 타협의 정신을 더 많이 발휘했으면 하는 바람이다.