 Blackpink's Rosé to release single 'number one girl' on Friday
Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 14:29
  • SHIN MIN-HEE
Teaser image for Rosé's upcoming single ″number one girl″ [THE BLACK LABEL]

Blackpink member Rosé is set to release the single “number one girl” on Friday at 2 p.m., her agency The Black Label said Tuesday.
 
“number one girl” will be part of Rosé’s upcoming first solo full-length album “rosie,” slated to release on Dec. 6. The album will have 12 tracks, including her hit single “APT.”
 

The singer last released “APT.” on Oct. 18, featuring Bruno Mars, which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the highest ranking ever on the chart for a female K-pop act.
 
The single also topped the Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart and the iTunes songs chart in 40 different countries.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
Blackpink's Rosé to release single 'number one girl' on Friday

