Girl group Badvillain's press showcase for new single 'Zoom' — in pictures



DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr

Rookie girl group Badvillain held its first comeback press showcase on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul, to celebrate the release of its digital single "Zoom."The seven-member group — Kelly, Emma, Yunseo, Ina, Hu'e, Chloe Young and Vin — performed the lead track "Zoom" and their debut track "Badvillain," and also answered questions from the media."Zoom" was officially released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event, featuring Badvillain as the members posed for the cameras and performed their new track.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]