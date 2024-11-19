 Girl group Badvillain's press showcase for new single 'Zoom' — in pictures
Girl group Badvillain's press showcase for new single 'Zoom' — in pictures

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 18:43
  • DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
Girl band Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul,. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Rookie girl group Badvillain held its first comeback press showcase on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul, to celebrate the release of its digital single "Zoom."
 
The seven-member group — Kelly, Emma, Yunseo, Ina, Hu'e, Chloe Young and Vin — performed the lead track "Zoom" and their debut track "Badvillain," and also answered questions from the media.
 
"Zoom" was officially released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
 
Here are some highlights from the event, featuring Badvillain as the members posed for the cameras and performed their new track.
 
Girl group Badvillain poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Chloe Young poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Kelly poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Emma poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Vin poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Yunseo poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Ina poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Badvillain’s Hue poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain poses for the cameras during a press showcase held on Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Zoom″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Zoom″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Zoom″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Zoom″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Badvillain performs single ″Badvillain″ during a press showcase Tuesday at the Yes24 Live Hall, eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [gp.daniela@joongang.co.kr]
