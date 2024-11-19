Lovelyz to perform in Japan for first time in seven years with 'Lovelyz in Winterland 4'

Girl group Lovelyz will perform for the first time in Japan in seven years for its "Lovelyz in Winterland 4" concert series, the group’s agency Woollim Entertainment said.The group last performed in Japan in 2018 for its “Lovelyz in Winterland 2” concerts held in Tokyo and Osaka.First launched in 2017, “Lovelyz in Winterland” is a seasonal winter concert series featuring live band performances.The fourth edition of the concert series, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of Lovelyz’s debut, began with concerts in Seoul on Nov. 16 and 17. It will continue to Macau on Nov. 24; Taipei, Taiwan on Dec. 1; and Tokyo on Jan. 26 at Tokyosu Pit.“Lovelyz will gift fans an unforgettable experience by performing a set list of songs that reflect its 10-year journey, along with powerful live vocals and amazing performances,” the agency said.Tickets for the Tokyo concert will be available on Kissent starting this Friday at 6 p.m.Lovelyz debuted in 2014 and is best known for hits like “Ah-Choo” (2015) and “That Day” (2018). After their contracts with Woollim Entertainment expired in 2021, each member signed with other agencies but reunited with Woollim for the upcoming singles and concerts.The group will release a new single, “Dear,” on Nov. 23.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]