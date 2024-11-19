Singer, actor Lee Seung-gi to release new EP 'With' next month

Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi will release a special EP, titled “With,” on Dec. 4 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut.His agency, Big Planet Made, announced the news on Tuesday through posters shared on its official Instagram account.The EP reflects on Lee’s two-decade-long journey, celebrating his achievements while also embracing the vision and excitement for his future endeavors, according to the agency.The agency said the title of the EP “With” symbolizes collaboration with fellow artists who have worked with and influenced Lee throughout his career and for this project.The upcoming EP will mark Lee's first music release since signing with Big Planet Made in April.Lee Seung-gi started his entertainment career as a singer in 2004 with his debut song “Because You're My Woman” (2004). He landed his first acting role in a supporting role on KBS’s “Famous Chili Princesses” (2006) and starred in the SBS TV series “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” (2010). He also appeared in a variety of comedy shows such as KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night” and tvN’s “New Journey to the West” (2016).He currently stars in TV Chosun’s “King of Survival: Tribal War” and is set to make his big-screen return after six years with the upcoming comedy film “About Family,” set to hit theaters on Dec. 11.BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]