 Stray Kids announces second phase of 'dominATE' world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 09:07 Updated: 19 Nov. 2024, 09:43
  • 기자 사진
  • YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids will kick off the second phase of its "dominATE" world tour in 20 regions across the United States, South America and Europe, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
Stray Kids will perform in Santiago, Chile, on March 28, 2025, followed by stops in Rio de Janeiro on April 1, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 5, Lima, Peru, on April 9 and Mexico City on April 12. The tour will then head to North America and include Seattle on May 24, San Francisco on May 28, Los Angeles on May 31, Arlington on June 6, Atlanta on June 10, Orlando on June 14, New York on June 18, Washington on June 23, Chicago on June 26 and Toronto on June 29. 
 

The band will then travel to Amsterdam to perform on July 11, Frankfurt on July 15, London on July 18, Madrid on July 22 and Paris on July 26.  
 
"All 20 performances will be held at large-scale stadiums," JYP Entertainment said in a press release. "This brings Stray Kids' tour to 41 performances in 32 regions, the biggest yet for the group." 
 
Boy band Stray Kids' ″dominATE″ world tour poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Stray Kids' concert at Kaohsiung [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Stray Kids kicked off its "dominATE" world tour with four concerts in Seoul in August. It has since performed in Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Tokyo. 
 
The tour will continue to the Philippines, Macau, Osaka in Japan, Bangkok, Jakarta in Indonesia and Hong Kong to wrap up the Asian leg, also dubbed phase one, of the tour.
 
It will release the “HOP” edition of its new project, dubbed “Skzhop Hiptape,” on Dec. 13.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Stray Kids JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids announces second phase of 'dominATE' world tour

