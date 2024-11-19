Singer Ailee to marry 'Single's Inferno' star Choi Si-hun in April



YOON SO-YEON

Singer Ailee will hold a wedding ceremony with Choi Si-hun, a former participant on the Netflix dating reality show "Single's Inferno" (2021), next year in April."The two met through a mutual acquaintance and have since been in a relationship for a year," Ailee's agency A2Z Entertainment said Tuesday. "They made a promise in May to get married based on the deep trust and affection they share."Ailee also shared her love for her soon-to-be-husband through her fan cafe on Tuesday."I have met someone who has let me lean on his shoulders and depend on him," the singer said. "I want to spend the rest of my life with his kind heart."Ailee first announced the news of her wedding in March after local media reported that she was in a relationship with a noncelebrity businessman.Ailee debuted in 2012 with the song "Heaven." She has since released multiple hit tracks including "I Will Show You" (2012), "Singing Got Better" (2014) and "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" (2017). Her most recent music release was the single "Ra Ta Ta" in October last year.Choi took part in "Single's Inferno" in 2021 and has since started his own food and beverage business, according to Yonhap.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]