South Korea given prior notice by U.S. on decision to let Ukraine use long-range missiles against Russia: Presidential office



SARAH KIM

kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr

The U.S. government had informed the South Korean government in advance of its decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia, Seoul's presidential office said.U.S. President Joe Biden recently authorized the first use of the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, by Ukrainians, according to U.S. media reports, likely in response to North Korean troops joining Russia's war on Ukraine.When asked whether Washington had shared information ahead of its authorization for the use of the missile system, a senior presidential official told reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, "If the United States makes a decision, there is no need for our country to directly partake in the matter, so we have been notified of the U.S. decision."The official, however, said that no decision has been made by South Korea regarding the provision of arms to Ukraine.President Yoon Suk Yeol has hinted that Seoul could consider the possibility depending on the development of military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow."South Korea and the United States, as an alliance, can exchange necessary weapons if needed," the official said, but "no decisions have been made regarding Ukraine, nor have detailed discussions begun."The official stressed, "If Russia and North Korea ignore the international community's recommendations and do not stop cooperating on the Ukraine war, it may be necessary to supplement Ukraine's ability to defend itself."The official added that NATO, the United States and South Korea, as a U.S. ally "must also pay more attention to this issue in the future."Yoon also condemned the "illegal" military cooperation between North Korea and Russia at the G20 summit Monday, the presidential office said.Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't attend this year's G20 summit.BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]