Double rainbow off Jeju



A double rainbow appeared along the Tapdong seafront in Jeju City on Tuesday afternoon following rainfall in the area.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Jeju Island received 2.6 millimeters (0.1 inches) of rain on the same day.The morning low on Jeju Island was 7.5 degrees Celsius (45.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, while the midday high reached 16 degrees Celsius.Jeju is expected to experience more rain on Wednesday, with cloudy skies forecast across most of the country.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]