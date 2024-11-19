Education Ministry monitoring situations at Yonsei and Dongduk Women's University



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

As Yonsei University deals with the fallout of an exam leak and Dongduk Women's University students protest against the university's discussions on allowing co-educational course enrollments, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday it would keep an eye on both issues."The Ministry of Education will do its best to help solve issues as fast as possible," said Education Minister Lee Ju-ho during Tuesday's education committee meeting. "We understand that Yonsei University is reviewing all possible options to ensure a fair admissions process and minimize harm to applicants.""The police investigation is ongoing at the moment, and we understand the National Assembly's concerns and also agree that strict measures are necessary."The minister mentioned that the Education Ministry would keep an eye on the situation but did not elaborate on details, as the results of the police investigation haven't been finalized.Yonsei University held an early admissions exam for its natural sciences track in October, with one of the test supervisors distributing exam papers an hour before the exam. Some students reportedly took photos and uploaded them online.The university, however, said it would not allow students to retake the exam, as it says the leak didn't damage fairness.Seoul Western District Court accepted an injunction to suspend the result of the leaked exam on Friday, with Yonsei University appealing the decision.The Education Ministry also mentioned it would monitor the situation at Dongduk Women's University.Since Nov. 11, Dongduk Women's University students have been protesting against the school discussing opening its admissions for the College of Design and College of Performing Arts to all genders. The university says it has only discussed the change as a possible plan and didn't formally present it.Students are calling for a stop to all discussions."We see the university has been considering making the College of Design and College of Performing Arts co-educational while they were creating their future development plans," said Deputy Minister of Education Oh Seok-hwan during the Tuesday meeting. "We also see that conflicts have been starting on campus before the university started discussions with the students and university members.""We heard the university is coming up with plans on how it will address the issue, and we will continue to communicate with the university and get updated."BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]