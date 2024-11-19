 Kangwon National University to begin merger talks with Chuncheon National University of Education
Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 17:01
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE TAE-HEE
Kangwon National University's campus in Chuncheon, Gangwon [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Kangwon National University's campus in Chuncheon, Gangwon [KANGWON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Kangwon National University announced Tuesday that it will begin merger discussions with Chuncheon National University of Education.
 
The universities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to initiate discussions for the merger, although the specific launch date for the merged university has not been decided.
 
Kangwon National University is already set to merge with Gangneung-Wonju National University by March 2026, with the combined entity retaining the Kangwon National University name.  
 
Since the merger date for Chuncheon National University of Education has yet to be determined, it remains to be seen whether the education university will join the two-way merger or merge later with the new Kangwon National University.
 
Lee Ju-han, president of Chuncheon National University of Education, said that he will actively participate in the merger discussions.  
 
“We hope the agreement is a key turning point that brings us closer to Gangwon’s commitment to having one national university per province,” said Jeong Jae-yeon, president of Kangwon National University. “We will combine Chuncheon National University of Education’s expertise in training specialized teachers with Kangwon National University’s multidisciplinary academic and research strengths to create a university that the local community and members can be proud of.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]
