Korea's top universities focus on exceptional graduates who can change society

Ryu Hong-lim, president of Seoul National University (SNU), which ranked first in the student output criterion for The JoongAng University Rankings 2024, believes that the hallmark of a great school is the quality of its graduates.“We should compete based on the excellence of our graduates, not the grades of our incoming students,” Ryu said at his inauguration ceremony last year. His remarks underscore the growing societal emphasis on universities producing exceptional graduates who contribute meaningfully to society.Reflecting this trend, the JoongAng Ilbo, affiliated with the Korea JoongAng Daily, introduced student output as a new ranking index this year. This criterion assesses the social influence of university alumni by counting graduates who excel in key sectors such as politics, business, society and academia.The index evaluates students attending law schools this year, current lawmakers, heads of metropolitan and local governments, CEOs of the top 100 Kospi-listed companies, members of the Young-Korean Academy of Science and Technology (Y-KAST) and top lawyers of 2023 selected by the JoongAng Ilbo.Seoul National University topped this criterion, producing the highest number of prominent figures in these areas.“The number of influential graduates is a true reflection of a university’s competitiveness and educational strength," said Lee Jin-soo, SNU’s Deputy Vice President for Public Affairs & Communication. "Outstanding education and research produce excellent graduates, who, in turn, elevate the university’s reputation in a virtuous cycle."Korea University ranked second, followed by Yonsei University at third. Sungkyunkwan University placed fourth, followed by Hanyang University, Sogang University, Pusan National University, Ewha Womans University, Kyung Hee University and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.Korea University also led in the number of graduates enrolling in law schools this year, with 397 students, maintaining the top position for the third year in a row. Seoul National University followed with 396, Yonsei University with 337 and Sungkyunkwan University with 145.“Korea University has maintained robust law education at the university level, even after transitioning to a law school system,” said Lee Hwang, head of Korea University's School of Law. He said that legal studies are integrated across various majors to prepare students for leadership roles. Korea University’s law department was formally abolished in 2018 after establishing its law school.Ewha Womans University ranked fifth, with 106 law school enrollees. Seo Sun-hee, head of Ewha’s Career Development Center, said that the university supports aspiring legal professionals with “mentorship programs, lectures on legal reasoning and mock test preparation.”Outside Seoul, universities in the Gyeongsang provinces produced notable political talent. Yeungnam University in North Gyeongsang had 14 lawmakers and local government heads, surpassing Kyungpook National University and Pusan National University, which each had eight.“Around 100 public servants, senior officials and political leaders have emerged from our political diplomacy and administration departments, which have an 80-year history,” said Kim Seung-chul, planning director at Yeungnam University. Vice chairman of the National Assembly, Joo Ho-young, is also an alumnus.In the Chungcheong region, Chungnam National University led with six political leaders, while Chonnam National University and Jeonbuk National University led the Jeolla and Jeju regions, with nine and six graduates, respectively.“Lawmakers and organizational leaders from our university contribute not only to the school’s growth but also to North Jeolla’s development,” said Hwang Jee-wook, vice president of employment and careers at Jeonbuk National University. He emphasized the university's mission to foster regional talent who make meaningful contributions to society.Seoul National University also produced the most CEOs of the top 100 Kospi-listed companies, followed by Korea University, Yonsei University and Inha University. Originally founded as an engineering school, Inha University has produced many CEOs in the engineering sector, including Han Jong-hee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics and Lee Ho-jeong, CEO of SK Networks.BY LEE HOO-YEON, WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]