Seoul National University tops JoongAng rankings for ninth year as Yonsei closes gap



LEE TAE-HEE

lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr

Seoul National University again topped The JoongAng University Rankings 2024, although Yonsei University closely followed with only a one-point difference.Scoring 220 out of 290 points, Seoul National University has maintained the top position in the rankings for nine consecutive years.The JoongAng Ilbo has been publishing the rankings since 1994, assessing schools offering degrees in humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and engineering, with a separate ranking for natural sciences and engineering. This year's comprehensive rankings evaluated 54 universities.For the comprehensive rankings, universities are ranked across four criteria — faculty research, educational environment, student output and social reputation — on a scale of 290. The previous "student education" criterion was adjusted to "student output," adding indicators such as the social influence of alumni.Seoul National University ranked first in the student output criterion, excelling in the social influence of alumni and boasting the lowest dropout rate of 2 percent."Our professors are doing their best to offer guidance and foster specialists that are fit for the age of convergence," said Rhee Jean-soo, the university's deputy vice president for public affairs and communications. "We created the School of Transdisciplinary Innovation this year and have been reorganizing our education system to strengthen student capabilities."Yonsei University ranked second in the rankings, the same position as last year, with 219 points. The university had a two-point gap with Seoul National University in last year’s rankings, but narrowed it down to a one-point gap this year.The university performed strongly in the undergraduate international student indicator, which is part of the educational environment criterion, with 10.4 percent of its undergraduate student body being international students. Yonsei also has partnerships with 730 institutions in 78 countries."We aim to enhance our competitiveness in Korea while also leading globalization through collaborations with well-renowned universities abroad," said Jang Yong-suk, the university’s vice president for planning and management.Sungkyunkwan University ranked third, maintaining the same position as last year.Korea University ranked fourth, up from fifth place last year. It is the university with the most donations, an indicator for the educational environment criterion in which it ranked second.Hanyang University ranked fifth, down from last year's fourth place. Kyung Hee University ranked sixth, and Ewha Womans University ranked seventh, both maintaining their positions from last year.Ewha Womans University has a dropout rate of 2.4 percent, the second-lowest after Seoul National University. Its dropout rate for international students was 3.7 percent, the fourth lowest among universities. Both indicators are part of the student output criterion.Paek Jee-yon, dean of the university’s Hokma College of General Education, attributed the university's strong performance to "a flexible academic system that allows students to study various fields and offers diverse opportunities."Sogang University ranked eighth, up from 12th place last year. This is the first time since 2019 that the university has made it into the top 10. Sogang ranked first in retention employment rate — the percentage of graduates who remain employed a year after graduation, which is part of the student output criterion.Dongguk University ranked ninth, up from eighth last year. Konkuk University and Chung-Ang University tied for 10th, maintaining the same position as last year.Ajou University ranked 12th, up from 13th last year. Kookmin University ranked 13th, rising from 16th place last year.The University of Seoul and Inha University tied for 14th place, with the University of Seoul dropping from last year’s ninth place, and Inha University rising from 15th place last year. Hanyang University’s Erica Campus ranked 16th, up from 14th place.Sejong University ranked 17th, up from 20th last year. Kwangwoon University ranked 18th, jumping from 25th place last year. Hankuk University of Foreign Studies ranked 18th, down from 16th last year.Kyungpook National University ranked 20th, up from 23rd last year, while Seoul National University of Science and Technology also ranked 20th, down from 18th last year.BY LEE HOO-YEON, LEE GA-RAM, LEE AH-MI, LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]