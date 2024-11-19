 Former security adviser, three others sent to prosecutors over missile system deployment delay
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Former security adviser, three others sent to prosecutors over missile system deployment delay

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 13:33
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense base in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang [YONHAP]

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense base in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang [YONHAP]

 
The state audit agency said Monday that it referred a former national security adviser and three others to the prosecution as they had abused their powers to intentionally delay the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in a southeastern county.
 
According to the Board of Audit and Inspection, Chung Eui-yong, who also served as foreign minister under the former Moon Jae-in administration, and other senior government officials were found to have intentionally delayed the publication of outcomes of an environmental evaluation, and the risks related to electromagnetic waves and noise from radars.
 

Related Article

 
Korea's government agreed with the United States in 2016 to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang, and the deployment of the launchpad and attached equipment began the following year.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Thaad

More in North Korea

Former security adviser, three others sent to prosecutors over missile system deployment delay

UN Committee expresses human rights concerns as North abandons reunification

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

Yoon and global leaders call for UN charter adherence as North Korea backs Russia

North Korea's Kim Jong-un calls for stronger ties with Russia during minister's visit

Related Stories

USFK holds first deployment training of Thaad remote launcher

Two cheers for the three nos

Records suggest Moon slow-rolled Thaad for Xi visit

Normalization in action

Police clash with protesters over deliveries to Thaad base
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)