South Korea notified by U.S. on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles

South Korea was given prior notice by the United States on its reported decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike inside Russia, the presidential office said Monday.U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly allowed Ukraine to use Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) weapons to strike inside Russia, as the war has entered a new phase with North Korean troops engaging in combat operations alongside Russian forces.A senior official accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Brazil for the Group of 20 summit told reporters that while the United States shared its decision with Seoul, there have been no discussions between the two allies regarding South Korea providing arms to Ukraine."As allies, South Korea and the U.S. can exchange necessary weapons if needed," the official said. "However, I would like to clarify that no decisions have been made, nor have detailed discussions begun, specifically regarding Ukraine."Yoon has said South Korea may reconsider its policy of not supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, depending on the extent of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Should Russia and North Korea continue to collaborate in the Ukraine conflict, the official said it will be necessary to help Ukraine "strengthen self-defense capabilities.""It is a matter that requires careful examination and coordination among the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the U.S., its allies, including South Korea," the official added.Yoon's office said South Korea will decide on its stance regarding arms aid to Ukraine after discussions with a Ukrainian envoy scheduled to visit Seoul, which is expected to coordinate support related to the ongoing war.The latest development comes as Ukraine faces the urgent need to beef up its position in the ongoing war as speculation has continued that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could push for a peace deal that might involve some Ukrainian territorial concessions.Yonhap