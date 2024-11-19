Former President Moon's wife likely to be summoned over job-for-favors allegations



MICHAEL LEE

lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr

Prosecutors said Tuesday that they plan to summon Kim Jung-sook, wife of former President Moon Jae-in, as part of their probe into allegations that his former son-in-law was given an executive position at an airline in exchange for political favors.Prosecutors suspect that former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, who founded budget carrier Eastar Jet, was appointed chief of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency in March 2018 by the Moon administration in return for hiring Moon’s then-son-in-law, identified only by his surname Seo, as executive director of Eastar Jet’s Thai subsidiary in July the same year.The 44-year-old Seo, who had no prior experience in the airline industry at the time of his appointment, received a total compensation package of 223 million won ($167,000), which prosecutors now regard as an indirect bribe from Lee to the president’s family.However, former officials of the Moon administration have argued that Seo’s employment was not secured in exchange for any favors.Prosecutors said they plan to summon Kim as a witness in the case when her schedule allows, citing the need to interview her before questioning Moon himself.The former president’s family has come under increased scrutiny in recent months over suspicions regarding ties between Moon, Lee, and Seo, who was married to the former president’s daughter, Moon Da-hye, until 2021.Moon Da-hye is accused of conducting financial transactions with at least three Moon administration officials while living in Thailand from 2018 to 2020. Prosecutors are investigating whether the money transferred from Moon’s bank account included funds from her parents, as well as public funds.She is also due to be referred to prosecutors this week for possible indictment on charges of drunk driving, according to the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday.Moon is accused of colliding with a taxi in the Itaewon area of Seoul’s Yongsan District early last month while driving under the influence of alcohol.BY MICHAEL LEE [lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr]