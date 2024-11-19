항공기 통제하고 매장 개점 시간 늦추고…온 나라가 보는 수능

2025학년도 대학수학능력시험을 하루 앞둔 수요일(11월 13일) 대구의 한 고등학교에서 수험생들이 수험표를 들어 보이며 웃고 있다. [연합뉴스]









Planes will be grounded and office hours will be delayed as some 520,000 test-takers sit for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.수험생 52만여명이 대학수학능력 시험을 보는 목요일(11월 14일) 항공기 이·착륙은 일시 멈추고 업무 시간은 늦춰진다.This year, a total of 522,670 students are registered to take the CSAT, up by 18,082 from last year. The number of repeat test-takers this year, particularly high school graduates, marks the highest since 2004, totaling 161,784. The surge is primarily attributed to an increased quota for medical school admissions next year.올해 수능에 응시한 수험생은 전년보다 1만8082명 증가한 52만2670명이다. N수생, 특히 졸업생은 2004년 이래 가장 많은 16만1784명으로 나타났다. 증가의 가장 큰 원인은 내년도 의과대학 정원 증가다.The exam will run from 8:40 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., with examinees required to arrive at their testing sites by 8:10 a.m. sharp. For test-takers with severe visual impairments, the exam will conclude later at 9:48 p.m.시험은 오전 8시 40분부터 오후 5시 45분까지 실시되며, 수험생은 오전 8시 10분까지 지정된 고사장에 입실해야 한다. 중증 시각장애를 가진 수험생은 더 늦게까지인 오후 9시 48분에 시험을 종료한다.During Thursday’s exam, the government has pledged to control the noise around the 1,282 test sites nationwide, advising transport unions to ensure buses and trains operate quietly. Local governments will also halt construction near test venues and minimize noise from nearby events.정부는 목요일 수능이 진행되는 전국 1282개 고사장 주변을 지나는 버스와 열차는 소음이 발생하지 않도록 서행하라고 각 운송조합에 권고했다. 각 지방자치단체는 고사장 인근 공사는 일시 중지되고 행사장 소음도 최대한 자제하도록 관리한다.During the 35-minute listening session, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m., all flights except emergency ones will be grounded, while planes already in the air must maintain an altitude of at least 3 kilometers (9,842 feet). Flight schedules for 156 flights — 58 international and 98 domestic — will be adjusted. Airlines will notify passengers of the changes in advance.영어 듣기평가가 치러지는 오후 1시 5분부터 1시 40분까지 비상 및 긴급 항공기를 제외한 모든 항공기의 이·착륙을 금지하고, 비행 중인 항공기는 3km 이상 상공에서 대기해야 한다. 국제선 58편, 국내선 98편 등 156편의 항공기가 운항 시간을 조정한다. 각 항공사는 앞서 항공편 변경에 대해 승객들에게 사전 안내하도록 했다.Military drills that generate noise, such as tank maneuvers, will also be temporarily suspended.전차 이동처럼 소음을 유발하는 군사 훈련은 일시 중단된다.In Seoul, 31 additional subway trains will operate between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., extending the usual peak hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to help ensure test-takers arrive on time. Bus services will run more frequently from 6 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.서울에선 수험생이 제 시간에 도착할 수 있도록 지하철 집중 배차 시간을 기존의 오전 7∼9시에서 오전 6∼10시로 연장하고, 이 시간 지하철 31회를 추가 운행한다. 버스도 오전 6시에서 8시 10분까지, 오후 6시에서 9시까지 배차를 더욱 자주 한다.Approximately 2,300 public officials and volunteers, along with police, will be stationed near exam sites to assist test-takers. Around 670 cars will be on standby near subway stations and bus stops to transport latecomers.공무원과 자원봉사자 등 2300여명이 경찰과 함께 고사장 주변에 대기하며 수험생을 지원한다. 또 고사장 인근 지하철역, 정류장 등에는 차량 670여대를 준비해 지각 위기의 수험생을 이송한다.WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr, kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]