3 researchers die in Hyundai test chamber

Police said three researchers died at a Hyundai Motor factory in Ulsan on Tuesday.According to the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency, the 112 police hotline received a report on 3:19 p.m. that three researchers who were conducting a chamber test for the electrified vehicle division in factory No. 4. collapsed.According to the Hyundai Motor labor union, at the time of the accident, the researchers were reportedly conducting vehicle driving and idling tests. The researchers started the driving test at 12:50 p.m.The three researchers, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were all moved to a hospital upon discovery but died. Two of them were Hyundai employees, while one of them was from a partner company.According to the automaker and its labor union, the site where the accident occurred is sized to accommodate a single vehicle.The chamber is an enclosed space with rollers installed on the floor large enough for one car, with space for an adult to walk around it. The researchers reportedly conducted drive simulations in the chamber by driving the car on the rollers."It is presumed that they suffocated because exhaust gases could not escape from the narrow, enclosed driving test chamber," said a Hyundai Motor spokesperson.Ulsan Bukbu Police Precinct and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.“We extend our deepest condolences to the deceased and offer heartfelt sympathy to their family,” said Hyundai Motor. “We will promptly investigate the cause of this accident and take any necessary action.”“Furthermore, we will make every effort to implement measures to prevent such tragic incidents from happening again in the future. Once again, we extend our sincere condolences.”Because Hyundai's Ulsan plant employs more than 10 regular workers, it is subject to the Serious Accident Punishment Act.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]