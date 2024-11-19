Authorities cull 15,000 chickens at Ganghwa County farm due to avian influenza case

Korea has confirmed the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a poultry farm west of Seoul, a provincial government said Monday.The case was reported at the chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County.Authorities culled over 15,000 chickens at the farm, and plan to slaughter an additional 17,000 chickens raised at nearby farms.The latest case follows Korea's confirmation of the season's second highly pathogenic AI case earlier this month.Yonhap