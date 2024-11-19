 Authorities cull 15,000 chickens at Ganghwa County farm due to avian influenza case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Authorities cull 15,000 chickens at Ganghwa County farm due to avian influenza case

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 13:33
Officials block the entrance of a chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County where the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed on Monday. [YONHAP]

Officials block the entrance of a chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County where the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Korea has confirmed the season's third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a poultry farm west of Seoul, a provincial government said Monday.
 
The case was reported at the chicken farm in Incheon's Ganghwa County.
 

Related Article

 
Authorities culled over 15,000 chickens at the farm, and plan to slaughter an additional 17,000 chickens raised at nearby farms.
 
The latest case follows Korea's confirmation of the season's second highly pathogenic AI case earlier this month.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Influenza AI

More in Social Affairs

DP chief's wife appeals fine for providing free meals during husband's primary run, sources say

Authorities cull 15,000 chickens at Ganghwa County farm due to avian influenza case

Prosecutors grill Namyang Dairy's former CEO over embezzlement allegations

Seoul Metro union to join protests Wednesday, general strike planned for Dec. 6

Factory blaze breaks on in Suwon, firefighters still combating flames

Related Stories

Korea reports first avian influenza case in 6 months

Pricey poultry

'Highly pathogenic' bird flu strain detected, but no signs of spread to farms

Eggspensive

Extreme measures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)