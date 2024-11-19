 Factory blaze breaks on in Suwon, firefighters still combating flames
Factory blaze breaks on in Suwon, firefighters still combating flames

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 12:54
Firefighters deploy onto the fire scene in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday. [GYEONGGI FIRE & DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

Firefighters are hosing down a blaze in a condenser factory in Suwon, Gyeonggi.  
 
The fire broke out on the third floor of the four-story building on Tuesday at 9:34 a.m. The structure, mostly comprised of steel beams, covers approximately 8,700 square meters (93,646 square feet).  
 

Authorities received over 60 reports of the fire as black smoke spread to the surrounding area.  
 
The fire authorities issued a Level One response, deploying 95 personnel and 32 pieces of equipment. A Level One response, the lowest of the three-tier system, pools personnel and resources from three to seven nearby fire stations.
 
All 60 or so people working in the factory at the time of the fire were evacuated, according to fire authorities.  
 
Smoke billows from a condenser factory in Suwon, Gyeonggi on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

The fire reportedly started from three condenser-making machines. Flammable materials, such as petrol and alcohol, are stored in a separate silo outside the factory.  
 
Suwon city government sent a safety warning, advising vehicles to avoid roads in the area and for nearby people to exercise caution.
 
Fire authorities plan to investigate the details of the blaze as soon as the extinguishing efforts are completed.
 
Firefighters hose down a blaze in a condenser factory in Suwon, Gyeonggi on Sunday. [GYEONGGI FIRE & DISASTER HEADQUARTERS]

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]
