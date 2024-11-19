Korea extradites Russian, Vietnamese suspects linked to $16M ransomware scheme

One Russian and one Vietnamese suspect were recently extradited to the United States after being apprehended in Korea earlier this year, the justice ministry said Tuesday.The Russian is under investigation by U.S. authorities on suspicions of using ransomware to encrypt data at multiple U.S. companies and then extorting $16 million worth of bitcoin in exchange for its decryption.The Vietnamese, meanwhile, is also under U.S. investigation on suspicions of concealing $67 million worth of criminal proceeds in a bank account under the name of a U.S.-based media group.The ministry said it tracked the suspects after receiving a court warrant following a request for their arrest from the U.S. government in May.The suspects were respectively apprehended at Incheon International Airport in May and June.Yonhap