 Prosecutors grill Namyang Dairy's former CEO over embezzlement allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Prosecutors grill Namyang Dairy's former CEO over embezzlement allegations

Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 13:31
Hong Won-sik, former chairman of Namyang Dairy Products [YONHAP]

Hong Won-sik, former chairman of Namyang Dairy Products [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors questioned a former chairman of a major Korean dairy company Monday as part of an investigation into allegations he embezzled company funds for personal use.
 
Hong Won-sik, former chairman of Namyang Dairy Products, underwent the questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, officials said.
 

Related Article

 
Hong is suspected of embezzling about 20.1 billion won (US$14.4 million) worth of company funds. In August, the company filed a complaint against Hong and three other former company officials on possible charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.
 
Prosecutors are reportedly widening allegations that Hong had spent company funds on overseas trips and art purchases, as well as using company vehicles and cards for personal use.
 
The prosecution raided Hong's residence and the company headquarters last month.
 
The investigation came after a legal battle earlier this year in which Hong lost control of the company.
 
Hong, the eldest son of the company's late founder, had earlier agreed to sell a 53 percent stake in the company to Hahn & Co., but the deal was later canceled by the owning family, resulting in a lawsuit.
 
In January, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's decision that ordered Hong to sell his controlling stake.

Yonhap
tags Korea Namyang Dairy Products

More in Social Affairs

DP chief's wife appeals fine for providing free meals during husband's primary run, sources say

Authorities cull 15,000 chickens at Ganghwa County farm due to avian influenza case

Prosecutors grill Namyang Dairy's former CEO over embezzlement allegations

Seoul Metro union to join protests Wednesday, general strike planned for Dec. 6

Factory blaze breaks on in Suwon, firefighters still combating flames

Related Stories

Namyang Dairy sold to Hahn & Company, ending 60 years of family control

Namyang Dairy CEO offers to quit over Bulgaris kerfuffle

Concerns that ‘milkflation’ could further sour cost of living

Namyang Dairy chair offers to step down over Bulgaris dustup

Namyang's ex-chair sells shares after Bulgaris dustup

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)