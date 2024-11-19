 Seoul Metro union to join protests Wednesday, general strike planned for Dec. 6


Published: 19 Nov. 2024, 13:03 Updated: 19 Nov. 2024, 13:08
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE SOO-JUNG
Passengers on subway platform of City Hall Station in central Seoul on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Seoul Metro’s largest labor union said Tuesday that it will stage a work-to-rule protest or labor slowdown starting Wednesday.
 
Seoul Metro operates the city’s subway lines No.1 through 8 and has three labor unions. Around 60 percent of Seoul Metro’s employees belong to the labor union, which declared the protest on Tuesday.
 
Starting Wednesday, the labor union will not attend occupational assignments not prescribed by the law. The unionized workers will work based on a two-person team and conduct inspections as mandated by their corporate regulations. It also ensured safe operations, adding that they will abide by essential safety regulations.  

The union also said it will launch a general strike starting Dec. 6 if their employer and the Seoul Metropolitan Government reject negotiation with them. Seoul Metro is likely to see its general strike happening for three consecutive years if the general strike happens this year.
 
The union demanded that the company cancel a restructuring plan, prepare measures to prevent industrial accidents and hike its employees' wages by more than 2.5 percent, as Seoul Metro suggested. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]


