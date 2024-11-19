Seoul's Climate Card transit pass to offer postpaid option billed monthly



CHO JUNG-WOO



Seoul’s unlimited transit pass, the Climate Card, will soon have a postpaid option available.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that the new version of the Climate Card will eliminate the need for users to top up their cards in advance, which is currently the only method for using the transit pass.In collaboration with nine card companies — Shinhan, KB Kookmin, NH Nonghyup, Lotte, BC, Samsung, Woori, Hyundai and Hana — the pass will also function as a debit or credit card.Applications for the postpaid transit pass will open Monday, with the service officially launching on Nov. 30. Cards issued by Woori and BC will become available at a later date.To access the Climate Card's benefits, cardholders must register their card number on Tmoney’s website, the transportation card provider. Those who fail to register will be charged the full transportation fare for all trips made during the month.Monthly payments for the Climate Card will be billed automatically. Users who spend less than the cost of the pass will only be charged for the amount used.The 30-day pass, which includes buses and subways but excludes public bicycles, or Ttareungi, costs 62,000 won ($45). An additional 3,000 won will be charged for using public bicycles on three or more days per month. If bicycles are used fewer than three days, a daily charge of 1,000 won will be applied.Commuters aged 19 to 39 will still be eligible for a discounted scheme priced at 55,000 won, excluding Ttareungi.The pass covers nearly all buses operating in Seoul, including village buses, as well as subway lines No. 1 through 9, the Ui-Sinseol Line, the Sillim Line, the Gyeongui Jungang Line, the Suinbundang Line, the Gyeongchun Line, the Airport Railroad Line and the Gimpo Goldline.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]